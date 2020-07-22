2002 GMC Sierra 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Powertrain High Output Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.