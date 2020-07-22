Menu
2002 GMC Sierra 2500

361,000 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
SL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

361,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5517768
  • Stock #: AA20164
  • VIN: 1GTHK23142F228094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA20164
  • Mileage 361,000 KM

Vehicle Description

local, crew, 4X4, 6.6L diesel, auto, remote entry, air, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors & much more to offer.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did. 

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

