$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Accord
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2002 Honda Accord
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2002 Honda Accord at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty is in great condition and ready to get you where you need to go. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Accord is perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. Powered by a dependable 4-cylinder engine and paired with an automatic transmission, this car offers smooth and efficient performance.
This Accord is packed with features that make driving a breeze. The comfortable bucket seats keep you supported, while the air conditioning and power windows keep you cool and comfortable. Stay connected with the CD player, and enjoy the convenience of cruise control and power steering. And with features like power locks, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel, you can customize your driving experience to your liking.
Here are five features that make this Accord a standout:
- Spacious and Comfortable: With its generous cabin space and comfortable bucket seats, you'll enjoy every mile.
- Reliability You Can Trust: Honda Accords are renowned for their reliability and durability. This one is sure to serve you well for many years to come.
- Feature-Rich: This Accord is loaded with features that make driving enjoyable and convenient, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and cruise control.
- Fuel-Efficient: This 4-cylinder engine is known for its fuel efficiency, saving you money at the pump.
- Ready For the Road: With only 196,579km on the odometer, this Accord is ready to hit the road and tackle your daily adventures.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191