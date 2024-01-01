Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2002 Honda Accord at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty is in great condition and ready to get you where you need to go. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Accord is perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. Powered by a dependable 4-cylinder engine and paired with an automatic transmission, this car offers smooth and efficient performance.</p><p>This Accord is packed with features that make driving a breeze. The comfortable bucket seats keep you supported, while the air conditioning and power windows keep you cool and comfortable. Stay connected with the CD player, and enjoy the convenience of cruise control and power steering. And with features like power locks, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel, you can customize your driving experience to your liking.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Accord a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable:</strong> With its generous cabin space and comfortable bucket seats, youll enjoy every mile.</li><li><strong>Reliability You Can Trust:</strong> Honda Accords are renowned for their reliability and durability. This one is sure to serve you well for many years to come.</li><li><strong>Feature-Rich:</strong> This Accord is loaded with features that make driving enjoyable and convenient, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and cruise control.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient:</strong> This 4-cylinder engine is known for its fuel efficiency, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Ready For the Road:</strong> With only 196,579km on the odometer, this Accord is ready to hit the road and tackle your daily adventures.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2002 Honda Accord

196,579 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Honda Accord

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12034984

2002 Honda Accord

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,579KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCG56412A805150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2002 Honda Accord at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty is in great condition and ready to get you where you need to go. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Accord is perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. Powered by a dependable 4-cylinder engine and paired with an automatic transmission, this car offers smooth and efficient performance.

This Accord is packed with features that make driving a breeze. The comfortable bucket seats keep you supported, while the air conditioning and power windows keep you cool and comfortable. Stay connected with the CD player, and enjoy the convenience of cruise control and power steering. And with features like power locks, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel, you can customize your driving experience to your liking.

Here are five features that make this Accord a standout:

  • Spacious and Comfortable: With its generous cabin space and comfortable bucket seats, you'll enjoy every mile.
  • Reliability You Can Trust: Honda Accords are renowned for their reliability and durability. This one is sure to serve you well for many years to come.
  • Feature-Rich: This Accord is loaded with features that make driving enjoyable and convenient, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and cruise control.
  • Fuel-Efficient: This 4-cylinder engine is known for its fuel efficiency, saving you money at the pump.
  • Ready For the Road: With only 196,579km on the odometer, this Accord is ready to hit the road and tackle your daily adventures.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Hyundai Sonata FINANCING AVAILABLE 112,401 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Focus FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Ford Focus FINANCING AVAILABLE 145,772 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE 209,139 KM $13,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2002 Honda Accord