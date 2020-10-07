Menu
2002 Jeep TJ

218,575 KM

$11,984

+ tax & licensing
$11,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2002 Jeep TJ

2002 Jeep TJ

Sahara

2002 Jeep TJ

Sahara

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,984

+ taxes & licensing

218,575KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6106155
  • Stock #: H5057
  • VIN: 1J4FA59S92P765057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 218,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

Come check out this beautiful 2002 Jeep Wrangler (Sahara) Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! We are Here 2 Help! 

 

Find us on 16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include $295 DOCUMENTATION FEES and TAXES 

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

