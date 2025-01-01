Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 Mercedes-Benz C320

98,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Mercedes-Benz C320

STATION WAGEN

Watch This Vehicle
12516520

2002 Mercedes-Benz C320

STATION WAGEN

Location

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

604-536-4533

  1. 1747021941492
  2. 1747021942001
  3. 1747021942456
  4. 1747021942924
  5. 1747021943367
  6. 1747021943843
  7. 1747021944282
  8. 1747021944715
  9. 1747021945147
  10. 1747021945608
  11. 1747021946046
  12. 1747021946470
  13. 1747021946885
  14. 1747021947324
  15. 1747021947781
  16. 1747021948246
  17. 1747021948667
  18. 1747021949109
  19. 1747021949539
  20. 1747021949970
  21. 1747021950407
  22. 1747021950864
  23. 1747021951316
  24. 1747021951789
  25. 1747021952225
  26. 1747021952656
  27. 1747022368
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Sports & Imports

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C320 STATION WAGEN for sale in Surrey, BC
2002 Mercedes-Benz C320 STATION WAGEN 98,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Audi A4 STATION WAGEN QUATTRO DOC FEE $ 195 for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Audi A4 STATION WAGEN QUATTRO DOC FEE $ 195 92,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X1 DOC FEE ONLY $ 195.00 for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 BMW X1 DOC FEE ONLY $ 195.00 129,500 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Sports & Imports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Sports & Imports

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

Call Dealer

604-536-XXXX

(click to show)

604-536-4533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Sports & Imports

604-536-4533

2002 Mercedes-Benz C320