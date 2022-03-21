$14,800+ tax & licensing
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2002 Porsche Boxster
2dr Roadster 5-Spd Manual
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
89,000MI
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8806571
- Stock #: R724
- VIN: WPOCA29812U623301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 89,000 MI
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Convertible Soft Top
