Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Porsche Boxster

89,000 MI

Details Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2002 Porsche Boxster

2002 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster 5-Spd Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster 5-Spd Manual

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,000MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806571
  • Stock #: R724
  • VIN: WPOCA29812U623301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # R724
  • Mileage 89,000 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

2006 Ford F-150 XL
 311,000 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
1996 Toyota Corolla ...
 193,000 KM
$2,450 + tax & lic
2006 Chrysler 300 C
 249,000 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory