2002 Toyota Camry

224,212 KM

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

LE

2002 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

224,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10351368
  • Stock #: PU259098B
  • VIN: JTDBE32K520006292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,212 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! LOW KMS!! This used 2002 Toyota Camry is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Camry is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets
Cloth Seat Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Safety

Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Powertrain

Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Antilock braking system
Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC SMPI
Package B
2.74 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/Single CD
Tires: P205/65HR15 AS BSW
Vehicle Intrusion Protection
Wheels: 15' x 6' Steel w/Full Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

