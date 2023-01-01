$8,000+ tax & licensing
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2002 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
224,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10351368
- Stock #: PU259098B
- VIN: JTDBE32K520006292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets
Cloth Seat Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Safety
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Powertrain
Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD
Additional Features
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Antilock braking system
Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC SMPI
Package B
2.74 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/Single CD
Tires: P205/65HR15 AS BSW
Vehicle Intrusion Protection
Wheels: 15' x 6' Steel w/Full Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9