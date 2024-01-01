Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable daily driver that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2002 Toyota Camry XLE at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained sedan boasts a spacious interior with classic brown exterior paint, perfect for blending in with the Canadian landscape. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, this Camry provides a smooth and comfortable ride, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend adventures. Though this vehicle has seen its fair share of Canadian roads, with 250,911 km on the odometer, its a testament to Toyotas renowned reliability and longevity.</p><p>Here are 5 features that will have you cruising in style and comfort:</p><ul><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable no matter what the Canadian weather throws your way.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving, especially at night, with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride on long drives with the convenience of cruise control.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Camry with the push of a button for added convenience and security.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the comfort of power windows for easy access and ventilation.</li></ul><p>Stop by H2H Auto Group today to take this reliable and stylish Toyota Camry XLE for a test drive!</p>

250,911 KM

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

250,911KM
VIN JTDBE30K920012857

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,911 KM

Looking for a reliable and comfortable daily driver that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2002 Toyota Camry XLE at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained sedan boasts a spacious interior with classic brown exterior paint, perfect for blending in with the Canadian landscape. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, this Camry provides a smooth and comfortable ride, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend adventures. Though this vehicle has seen its fair share of Canadian roads, with 250,911 km on the odometer, it's a testament to Toyota's renowned reliability and longevity.

Here are 5 features that will have you cruising in style and comfort:

  • Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter what the Canadian weather throws your way.
  • Automatic Headlights: Enjoy effortless driving, especially at night, with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
  • Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride on long drives with the convenience of cruise control.
  • Keyless Entry: Unlock your Camry with the push of a button for added convenience and security.
  • Power Windows: Enjoy the comfort of power windows for easy access and ventilation.

Stop by H2H Auto Group today to take this reliable and stylish Toyota Camry XLE for a test drive!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

