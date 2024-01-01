Menu
<p>Exceptional Condition, Local and No Accidents!</p> <p>Top of the line LIMITED 4x4 with leather heated seats, power sunroof, air conditioning, alloy wheels, keyless-entry and all of the power options.</p><br><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p> <p>604-585-1831</p> <p>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. <br /> <br />We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p> <p><br />We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.<br /> <br />What Makes Us Different? <br />All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br /> <br />Administration Fee of $375<br /> <br />Disclaimer: <br />Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br /> <br />B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br />14458 104th Ave. <br />Surrey, BC <br />V3R1L9 <br />DL# 26220 <br /> <br />(604) 585-1831</p>

2002 Toyota Highlander

221,963 KM

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
2002 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED V6 4x4, Amazing Condition, Local, No Accidents

2002 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED V6 4x4, Amazing Condition, Local, No Accidents

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

221,963KM
Used
VIN JTEHF21A720058786

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8786
  • Mileage 221,963 KM

Exceptional Condition, Local and No Accidents!


Top of the line "LIMITED" 4x4 with leather heated seats, power sunroof, air conditioning, alloy wheels, keyless-entry and all of the power options.


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering

Heated Exterior Mirrors

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-XXXX

604-585-1831

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2002 Toyota Highlander