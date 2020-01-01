Menu
2002 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED, 4WD V6, Only 161k, Service Records, CLEAN

2002 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED, 4WD V6, Only 161k, Service Records, CLEAN

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Sale Price

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,649KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4449324
  • Stock #: 7599
  • VIN: JTEHF21AX20087599
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Amazing condition, Local BC Toyota with an excellent history and 8 service records. Loaded with all of the options, this "Limited" Highlander V6 4WD is a very reliable and luxurious sport utility. Options include full leather tan and black interior with woodgrain trim, power heated seats, power sunroof, rear DVD entertainment system, climate control air conditioning, Limited alloy wheels, CD stacker, all of the standard power features, keyless entry, cruise control and more.

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

