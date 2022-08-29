Menu
2002 Triton TRAILER

0 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202012
  • Stock #: AA009930
  • VIN: 4M7300V3921009930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA009930
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

40'CUSTOM TETON 5TH WHEEL CAMPER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

