$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2002 Triton TRAILER
2002 Triton TRAILER
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9202012
- Stock #: AA009930
- VIN: 4M7300V3921009930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Fuel Type Propane
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AA009930
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3