$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2003 Ford F-150
2003 Ford F-150
Supercab 139" XLT 4WD
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
338,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 9815326
- Stock #: AA2326A
- VIN: 2FTRX18LX3CA28666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AA2326A
- Mileage 338,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3