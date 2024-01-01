Menu
Account
Sign In
Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2003 Ford F-350

203,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Ford F-350

Lariat Leather | Locally Driven | Lifted

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Ford F-350

Lariat Leather | Locally Driven | Lifted

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

  1. 11407498
  2. 11407498
  3. 11407498
  4. 11407498
  5. 11407498
  6. 11407498
  7. 11407498
  8. 11407498
  9. 11407498
  10. 11407498
  11. 11407498
  12. 11407498
  13. 11407498
Contact Seller

$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTSW31P53EC64181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LC2164A
  • Mileage 203,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Documentation Fee $968, Finance Placement $628, Safety & Convenience Warranty $699

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX Backup Cam | Heated Seat | Accident Free for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Honda CR-V LX Backup Cam | Heated Seat | Accident Free 96,582 KM $24,885 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Longhorn Leather | Sunroof | Cold Weather Pkg | Tonneau for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 RAM 1500 Longhorn Leather | Sunroof | Cold Weather Pkg | Tonneau 112,531 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Bluetooth for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Bluetooth 78,166 KM $22,440 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2003 Ford F-350