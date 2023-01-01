Menu
2003 Jeep Liberty

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,850

+ tax & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Location

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Sale

183,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9552205
  • Stock #: T516
  • VIN: 1J4GL48KX3W534380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE COMMAND TRAC.   LOCAL, 5 SPEED MANAUL, GOOD FOR RV TOWING!  OFF-ROAD MACHINE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

