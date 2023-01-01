2003 Jeep Liberty

Sale $4,850 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9552205

9552205 Stock #: T516

T516 VIN: 1J4GL48KX3W534380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.