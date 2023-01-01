$4,850+ tax & licensing
$4,850
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2003 Jeep Liberty
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
183,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9552205
- Stock #: T516
- VIN: 1J4GL48KX3W534380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE COMMAND TRAC. LOCAL, 5 SPEED MANAUL, GOOD FOR RV TOWING! OFF-ROAD MACHINE
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
