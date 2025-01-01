Menu
*2003 Lincoln Navigator - Available Now!* Don't miss out on this stunning 2003 Lincoln Navigator! *Mileage:* 176,118 kilometres*Transmission:* Automatic*Drive:* All-Wheel Drive*Passenger Capacity:* 7*Interior:* Luxurious Leather*Features:* - Tilting Steering - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors - Sunroof - Power Seats - Power Tailgate - Power Folding Third Row SeatsThis Navigator is the epitome of style and functionality, perfect for families or those who appreciate a touch of luxury on the road. Whether you're running errands in the city or embarking on a road trip, this vehicle has you covered in every aspect.Don't wait! Message now for more details and to schedule a test drive. Act fast before it's gone! #LincolnNavigator #LuxurySUV #ForSale

Administration fee $375

Dealer# 26220

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. 

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $375
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

2003 Lincoln Navigator

176,118 KM

$7,480

+ tax & licensing
2003 Lincoln Navigator

4dr 4WD SUV Premium

12139020

2003 Lincoln Navigator

4dr 4WD SUV Premium

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$7,480

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,118KM
VIN 5LMFU28R23LJ33397

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,118 KM

*2003 Lincoln Navigator - Available Now!* Don't miss out on this stunning 2003 Lincoln Navigator! *Mileage:* 176,118 kilometres*Transmission:* Automatic*Drive:* All-Wheel Drive*Passenger Capacity:* 7*Interior:* Luxurious Leather*Features:* - Tilting Steering - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors - Sunroof - Power Seats - Power Tailgate - Power Folding Third Row SeatsThis Navigator is the epitome of style and functionality, perfect for families or those who appreciate a touch of luxury on the road. Whether you're running errands in the city or embarking on a road trip, this vehicle has you covered in every aspect.Don't wait! Message now for more details and to schedule a test drive. Act fast before it's gone! #LincolnNavigator #LuxurySUV #ForSale


Administration fee $375

Dealer# 26220


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
Lockable Glove Compartment
(2) cup holders
map pockets
Pwr flip-out rear quarter windows
Front seatback map pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
110-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Battery saver feature
Front/rear coil springs
Gas cylinder lift assist hood

Safety

ABS Brakes
airbag
Dual note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Side-impact door beams
parking brake
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
fasten safety belt
Brake shift interlock
Reverse sensing system integrated to rear bumper-inc: in-cabin audible alert

Exterior

Solar tinted glass

Windows

Privacy glass-inc: rear doors

Comfort

Auto-dimming electrochromic rearview mirror

Additional Features

coolant temp
Oil pressure
key-in-ignition
high beams
HD flasher
106 litre fuel tank
rear quarter windows
flip-up glass window
chrome latch handle
DVD storage
fuel gauge
ENGINE
fasten seat belt
charge system
O/D off
Jack
Antenna concealed in passenger-side rear quarter glass
Luggage rack w/bright accents
Body-coloured bumpers w/accent colour
Body-coloured bodyside cladding w/lower accents-inc: colour-keyed wheel lip mouldings
Integral grille w/bright surround
HID headlamps w/auto lamp on/off
Circular reflector front fog lamps
One-colour complex reflector taillamps on pillar & liftgate
Reverse lamps in liftgate license plate housing
Bright accent beltline
Bright door handles w/body-colour bezel
Colour-keyed 18-oz carpet w/scuff plates at all openings
Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats w/driver-side retainer hook
(2) 2nd-row/(2) 3rd-row overhead vents
Front/rear illuminated ashtrays
Colour-keyed illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/universal garage door opener located in driver-side visor
2nd-row/cargo area coat hooks
Cargo area floor storage behind 3rd-row seats
Front & 2nd-row side-impact/rollover safety canopy
Automatic releasing parking brake
Colour-keyed 3-point outboard safety belts
3rd-row centre safety belts
Light parchment cloth headliner
Black tow hooks integrated into front bumper fascia
Frame-mounted trailer hitch integrated into rear bumper fascia
Liftgate w/gas cylinder lift assist
carpeted lower portion
headlamp/parking lamp on
liftgate window
million-kilometer odometer
LEATHER ARMREST
5.4L (330) DOHC 32-valve V8 engine
72-amp (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Fuel pump inertia shut-off switch
(2) front
2nd-row centre console-inc: padded covered storage/armrest
Instrument cluster-inc: speedometer
Warning chimes-inc: door/liftgate ajar
Warning lamps-inc: speed control
Door trim panels-inc: authentic wood insert
speaker grill
satin nickel release handle
(2) 2nd-row
(1) liftgate colour-keyed assist handles
2-speed transfer case w/HD Control-Trac system
shift-on-the-fly
4-pin & 7-pin trailer wiring harness
HD class IV trailer tow pkg
18 x 7.5 cast aluminum wheels
Underbody-mounted full-size spare tire/steel wheel w/crank-down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2003 Lincoln Navigator