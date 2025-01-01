$7,480+ tax & licensing
2003 Lincoln Navigator
4dr 4WD SUV Premium
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$7,480
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,118 KM
Vehicle Description
*2003 Lincoln Navigator - Available Now!* Don't miss out on this stunning 2003 Lincoln Navigator! *Mileage:* 176,118 kilometres*Transmission:* Automatic*Drive:* All-Wheel Drive*Passenger Capacity:* 7*Interior:* Luxurious Leather*Features:* - Tilting Steering - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors - Sunroof - Power Seats - Power Tailgate - Power Folding Third Row SeatsThis Navigator is the epitome of style and functionality, perfect for families or those who appreciate a touch of luxury on the road. Whether you're running errands in the city or embarking on a road trip, this vehicle has you covered in every aspect.Don't wait! Message now for more details and to schedule a test drive. Act fast before it's gone! #LincolnNavigator #LuxurySUV #ForSale
Administration fee $375
Dealer# 26220
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
Vehicle Features
