New Arrival! This 2003 Mazda B-Series Pickup is fresh on our lot in Surrey.



This pickup has 169001 kms. It's light tundra in colour. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 143HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.





Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!



Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4X2

