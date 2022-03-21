Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Toyota 4Runner

177,872 KM

Details Description

$13,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,580

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota 4Runner

2003 Toyota 4Runner

4dr SR5 V6 Auto 4WD -EFF APR PROD-

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota 4Runner

4dr SR5 V6 Auto 4WD -EFF APR PROD-

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

Contact Seller

$13,580

+ taxes & licensing

177,872KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8959651
  • Stock #: B4088A
  • VIN: JTEBU14R030014301

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4088A
  • Mileage 177,872 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, ALLOY WHEELS. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King George Nissan

2018 Mazda CX-3 GT A...
 88,688 KM
$28,780 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Juke 5dr...
 42,923 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan 4x...
 42,049 KM
$45,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email King George Nissan

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

Call Dealer

604-536-XXXX

(click to show)

604-536-3644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory