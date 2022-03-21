$13,580+ tax & licensing
$13,580
+ taxes & licensing
King George Nissan
604-536-3644
2003 Toyota 4Runner
4dr SR5 V6 Auto 4WD -EFF APR PROD-
Location
14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5
177,872KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8959651
- Stock #: B4088A
- VIN: JTEBU14R030014301
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,872 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, ALLOY WHEELS. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.
