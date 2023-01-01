$8,998+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Camry
4DR SDN LE AUTO
Location
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,115KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10239917
- Stock #: H6218
- VIN: JTDBE32K530206218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!
-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!
-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.
- Trade-ins Welcome.
-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!
-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.
-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.
-Dealer #41643
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
