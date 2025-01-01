$5,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2003 Toyota Camry
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2003 Toyota Camry
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,831KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDBE32K030181390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H1390
- Mileage 199,831 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2014 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE 202,593 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 193,613 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Explorer FINANCING AVAILABLE 210,294 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2003 Toyota Camry