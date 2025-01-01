Menu
2003 Toyota Camry

199,831 KM

Details Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Camry

FINANCING AVAILABLE

12196546

2003 Toyota Camry

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,831KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBE32K030181390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H1390
  • Mileage 199,831 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

2003 Toyota Camry