<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2003 Toyota Corolla at H2H Auto Group! This silver sedan is powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and boasts an automatic transmission for smooth driving. With 181,792km on the odometer, this Corolla is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>This Corolla comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of bucket seats, stay entertained with the CD player, and feel safe with the driver and passenger airbags. Power mirrors and rear window defrost add convenience to your daily commutes.</p><p>The 2003 Toyota Corolla is a popular choice for good reason. Its known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and spacious interior. If youre looking for a dependable and affordable used car, this Corolla is a great option.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the most appealing features of this Corolla:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Reliable Toyota Quality:</strong> Toyota is known for its reliable and durable vehicles, and this Corolla is no exception.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with this fuel-efficient engine.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy smooth and effortless driving with the automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience comfort and support with the bucket seats.</li><li><strong>Power Mirrors:</strong> Easily adjust your side mirrors with the convenient power mirror controls.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2003 Toyota Corolla

181,792 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

12050434

2003 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,792KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E13C730471

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H0471
  • Mileage 181,792 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Manual Steering

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2003 Toyota Corolla