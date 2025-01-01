$7,998+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,204KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E03C738948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H8948
- Mileage 169,204 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Mechanical
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Manual Steering
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
