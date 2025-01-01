Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Toyota Corolla

169,204 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12211182

2003 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,204KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E03C738948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H8948
  • Mileage 169,204 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class FINANCING AVAILABLE 151,833 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 123,040 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2003 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 199,831 KM $5,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Corolla