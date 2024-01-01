$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Acura EL
2004 Acura EL
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H3770
- Mileage 189,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2004 Acura EL, available now at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty boasts a comfortable and spacious interior with luxurious leather seats and a woodgrain interior trim. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated front seats, and power windows, mirrors, and locks. Stay connected with the AM/FM radio and CD player, while keeping cool with the climate control system. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Acura EL delivers a smooth and efficient ride. This well-maintained vehicle has 189,034km on the odometer, and with financing available, you can get behind the wheel of this reliable Acura today!
Here are five standout features to get you excited:
- Leather Seats: Experience the comfort and luxury of leather seating, adding a touch of sophistication to your everyday drives.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats, ensuring a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your vehicle without fumbling for your keys.
- Power Windows & Locks: Effortlessly roll down the windows and lock your doors with the touch of a button.
- Climate Control: Maintain a comfortable temperature inside the vehicle with the climate control system, ensuring a pleasant ride in any weather.
