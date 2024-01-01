Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2004 Acura EL, available now at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty boasts a comfortable and spacious interior with luxurious leather seats and a woodgrain interior trim. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated front seats, and power windows, mirrors, and locks. Stay connected with the AM/FM radio and CD player, while keeping cool with the climate control system. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Acura EL delivers a smooth and efficient ride. This well-maintained vehicle has 189,034km on the odometer, and with financing available, you can get behind the wheel of this reliable Acura today!</p><p><strong>Here are five standout features to get you excited:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the comfort and luxury of leather seating, adding a touch of sophistication to your everyday drives.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats, ensuring a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your vehicle without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Power Windows & Locks:</strong> Effortlessly roll down the windows and lock your doors with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Climate Control:</strong> Maintain a comfortable temperature inside the vehicle with the climate control system, ensuring a pleasant ride in any weather.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

VIN 2HHES36804H003770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H3770
  • Mileage 189,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

