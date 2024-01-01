Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with plenty of features? Look no further than this 2004 Acura TL at H2H Auto Group! This silver 4-door sedan is powered by a smooth 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for effortless driving. With 183,171 km on the odometer, this Acura TL is ready for many more miles of enjoyment.</p><p>Step inside and experience the luxury of leather seats, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The TL is equipped with all the modern conveniences you need, including climate control, cruise control, and a CD changer. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Acura TL stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the comfort and luxury of genuine leather seating.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>HID Headlights:</strong> Enjoy superior visibility with powerful and long-lasting HID headlights.</li><li><strong>Power Driver and Passenger Seats:</strong> Adjust your driving position for optimal comfort and control.</li><li><strong>Climate Control:</strong> Maintain the perfect temperature inside the cabin with automatic climate control.</li></ol><p>Contact H2H Auto Group today to schedule a test drive and experience this Acura TL for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2004 Acura TL

183,171 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,171KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA66274A803514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2004 Acura TL