2004 Acura TL
2004 Acura TL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with plenty of features? Look no further than this 2004 Acura TL at H2H Auto Group! This silver 4-door sedan is powered by a smooth 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for effortless driving. With 183,171 km on the odometer, this Acura TL is ready for many more miles of enjoyment.
Step inside and experience the luxury of leather seats, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The TL is equipped with all the modern conveniences you need, including climate control, cruise control, and a CD changer. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are five features that truly make this Acura TL stand out:
- Leather Seats: Experience the comfort and luxury of genuine leather seating.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with heated front seats.
- HID Headlights: Enjoy superior visibility with powerful and long-lasting HID headlights.
- Power Driver and Passenger Seats: Adjust your driving position for optimal comfort and control.
- Climate Control: Maintain the perfect temperature inside the cabin with automatic climate control.
Contact H2H Auto Group today to schedule a test drive and experience this Acura TL for yourself!
