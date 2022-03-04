Menu
2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

167,216 KM

Details Description

$12,780

+ tax & licensing
$12,780

+ taxes & licensing

1500 5dr Crew Cab 130 WB 4WD

Location

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

167,216KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8495490
  Stock #: 515196A
  VIN: 3GNEK12T04G130916

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,216 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL BC VEHICLE! THIS VEHICLE HAS A BRAND NEW REMAN ENGINE WITH LESS THAN 100 KMS ON IT! ALL POWER OPTIONS, AIR COND, ALLOYS AND MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

