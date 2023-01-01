Menu
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

271,585 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ACCIDENT FREE, LS Ext Cab, 143.5" WB

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ACCIDENT FREE, LS Ext Cab, 143.5" WB

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

271,585KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9899639
  • Stock #: AA22157A
  • VIN: 1GCEC19T54E398993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA22157A
  • Mileage 271,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free, LS, extended cab, 5.3L V8, auto, remote entry, air, cruise , tilt power group and more.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

