2004 Ford Mustang
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,750
+ taxes & licensing
268,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8806556
- Stock #: R726
- VIN: 1FAFP40684F195873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
