2004 Ford Mustang

268,000 KM

Details Features

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

268,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806556
  • Stock #: R726
  • VIN: 1FAFP40684F195873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

