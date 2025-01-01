$4,599+ tax & licensing
2004 Honda Accord
ONE OWNER 3 MONTH WARRANTY
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
298,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCM564X4A805322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H5322
- Mileage 298,412 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
