2004 Honda Accord

298,412 KM

$4,599

+ tax & licensing
2004 Honda Accord

ONE OWNER 3 MONTH WARRANTY

12298236

2004 Honda Accord

ONE OWNER 3 MONTH WARRANTY

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
298,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCM564X4A805322

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H5322
  • Mileage 298,412 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2004 Honda Accord