Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Lexus RX 330

246,286 KM

Details Description

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2004 Lexus RX 330

2004 Lexus RX 330

4-DR SUV 5A 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Lexus RX 330

4-DR SUV 5A 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 7921704
  2. 7921704
  3. 7921704
  4. 7921704
  5. 7921704
  6. 7921704
  7. 7921704
  8. 7921704
  9. 7921704
  10. 7921704
  11. 7921704
  12. 7921704
  13. 7921704
  14. 7921704
  15. 7921704
  16. 7921704
  17. 7921704
  18. 7921704
  19. 7921704
Contact Seller

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

246,286KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7921704
  • Stock #: X9423
  • VIN: 2T2HA31UX4C011811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Biege leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X9423
  • Mileage 246,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Non Smoker! Recent Trade In! We're pleased to offer this nice economical OPENROAD CERTIFIED 2004 Lexus RX 330 for sale with 246,286 KMS. This 2004 Lexus RX 330 is very clean, well maintained and easy to show! Key features includes an Automatic Transmission, 6 Disc CD Changer, Heated Front Seats , Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power sunroof and more! Competitively priced and great value, this 2004 Lexus RX 330 is ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more! This vehicle is OpenRoad Certified! Buy with confidence. All pre-owned vehicles come reconditioned and safety inspected for peace of mind, and come with a complementary car proof report. Plus, OpenRoad Certified Pre-owned vehicles come with:3-Day Money-Back Guarantee153 Point InspectionClean Title GuaranteeFree Carfax Report90 Day/5,000 Km Powertrain Guarantee30 Day/2,000 Km Exchange PolicyClub OpenRoad Rewards Membership Enrollment OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $499 Documentation Fee.Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2016 Toyota Avalon L...
 48,865 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 31,925 KM
$64,588 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 49,246 KM
$25,488 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory