2004 Lexus RX 330

68,442 KM

Details

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

4-DR SUV 5A 4WD

Location

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

+ taxes & licensing

68,442KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8371533
  • Stock #: X9503
  • VIN: JTJHA31U740041151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X9503
  • Mileage 68,442 KM

