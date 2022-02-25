$15,988+ tax & licensing
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916
2004 Lexus RX 330
4-DR SUV 5A 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
68,442KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8371533
- Stock #: X9503
- VIN: JTJHA31U740041151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # X9503
- Mileage 68,442 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2