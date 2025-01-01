Menu
2004 Mazda MAZDA3

$5,599

+ tax & licensing
2004 Mazda MAZDA3

GT FINANCING AVAILABLE

12410088

2004 Mazda MAZDA3

GT FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK123441171432

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # H1432
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2004 Mazda MAZDA3