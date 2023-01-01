Menu
2004 MINI Cooper

186,555 KM

Details Description Features

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2004 MINI Cooper

2004 MINI Cooper

2DR CPE S

2004 MINI Cooper

2DR CPE S

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

186,555KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10408929
  • Stock #: AA23131A
  • VIN: WMWRE33424TD77099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA23131A
  • Mileage 186,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooper S, 1.6L supercharged 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, power windows/locks/mirrors, HID h/lights, air, cd/mp3, traction control, 16" alloy wheels & more to enjoy.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

