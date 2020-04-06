Menu
2004 Nissan Armada

Wholesale Direct / Loaded w/ Options

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$9,855

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,192KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4820253
  • Stock #: LC0272A
  • VIN: 5N1AA08BX4N724175
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified!

WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS!


In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.


We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.



SALES HOTLINE sales@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2862


SERVICE HOTLINE service@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2991



See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online!


New Arrival! This 2004 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Surrey.

This SUV has 187,500 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.

All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 340+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

