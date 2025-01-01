$2,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix
GT2
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix
GT2
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Sale
$2,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 2g2ws542241164684
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
2011 Land Rover LR4 LUX 0 $10,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla CE 0 $10,900 + tax & lic
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 0 $2,950 + tax & lic
Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-543-XXXX(click to show)
$2,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix