Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Toyota Camry Solara

178,804 KM

Details Description Features

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Camry Solara

2004 Toyota Camry Solara

Convertible SLE V6 Auto, No Accidents, Local + Very Clean!

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Camry Solara

Convertible SLE V6 Auto, No Accidents, Local + Very Clean!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 8159152
  2. 8159152
  3. 8159152
  4. 8159152
  5. 8159152
  6. 8159152
  7. 8159152
  8. 8159152
  9. 8159152
  10. 8159152
  11. 8159152
  12. 8159152
  13. 8159152
  14. 8159152
  15. 8159152
  16. 8159152
  17. 8159152
  18. 8159152
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

178,804KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8159152
  • Stock #: 5308
  • VIN: 4T1FA38P24U025308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5308
  • Mileage 178,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Accidents! Loaded 2004 Toyota Solara SLE V6 with leather heated power seating, power retractable soft top, alloy wheels, air conditioning, keyless entry and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2011 Nissan Frontier...
 246,402 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Camry So...
 178,804 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda MAZDA5 GT...
 161,161 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory