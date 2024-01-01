Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2004 Toyota Sienna at H2H Auto Group. This 8-passenger minivan is perfect for families on the go, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The Sienna boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. Its fuel-efficient gasoline engine will keep your wallet happy while you enjoy its impressive comfort and convenience features. This Sienna has been well-maintained and has 230,302km on the odometer.</p><p>This Sienna comes loaded with features that make every drive enjoyable, including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. The Sienna is also equipped with a CD player, perfect for keeping your passengers entertained on long drives. This Sienna also offers peace of mind with its safety features such as driver and passenger airbags and anti-lock brakes.</p><p><strong>Five Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile:</strong> This 8-passenger minivan offers ample room for everyone and all their gear.</li><li><strong>Reliable and Powerful:</strong> The 6-cylinder engine delivers smooth acceleration and dependable performance.</li><li><strong>Comfort Features:</strong> Enjoy the ride with features like air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Feel secure with driver and passenger airbags and anti-lock brakes.</li><li><strong>Value and Dependability:</strong> This Toyota Sienna is known for its reliability and durability, making it an excellent investment for families.</li></ul>

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
230,302KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C34S031193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # H1193
  • Mileage 230,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

