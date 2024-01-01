$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Sienna
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # H1193
- Mileage 230,302 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2004 Toyota Sienna at H2H Auto Group. This 8-passenger minivan is perfect for families on the go, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The Sienna boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. Its fuel-efficient gasoline engine will keep your wallet happy while you enjoy its impressive comfort and convenience features. This Sienna has been well-maintained and has 230,302km on the odometer.
This Sienna comes loaded with features that make every drive enjoyable, including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. The Sienna is also equipped with a CD player, perfect for keeping your passengers entertained on long drives. This Sienna also offers peace of mind with its safety features such as driver and passenger airbags and anti-lock brakes.
Five Sizzling Features:
- Spacious and Versatile: This 8-passenger minivan offers ample room for everyone and all their gear.
- Reliable and Powerful: The 6-cylinder engine delivers smooth acceleration and dependable performance.
- Comfort Features: Enjoy the ride with features like air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel.
- Safety Features: Feel secure with driver and passenger airbags and anti-lock brakes.
- Value and Dependability: This Toyota Sienna is known for its reliability and durability, making it an excellent investment for families.
