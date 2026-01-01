Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Toyota Sienna

212,878 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Toyota Sienna

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
13483816

2004 Toyota Sienna

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,878KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C04S136760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2007 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 217,718 KM $5,599 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2016 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 85,292 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2011 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE 118,996 KM $9,599 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2004 Toyota Sienna