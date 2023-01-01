2005 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 3 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10478007

10478007 Stock #: 4064

4064 VIN: WBXPA93445WD14064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 196,340 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Convenience Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.