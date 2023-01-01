$7,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-585-1831
2005 BMW X3
AWD 3.0i, Local, No Accidents, Pano Roof, Loaded
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10478007
- Stock #: 4064
- VIN: WBXPA93445WD14064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 196,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Local and No Accidents! Excellent condition and loaded with panorama sunroof, heated leather power seats, climate control and more.
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
604-585-1831
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $325
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
(604) 585-1831
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.