2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 7 1 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9899645

9899645 Stock #: AA22157B

AA22157B VIN: 1G1AJ52F157509666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA22157B

Mileage 80,717 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.