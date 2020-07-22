Menu
2005 Chevrolet Uplander

221,280 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

2005 Chevrolet Uplander

2005 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

2005 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5658897
  • Stock #: 520111B
  • VIN: 1GNDV23L65D231528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVERSTONE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 520111B
  • Mileage 221,280 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cloth Interior

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

