2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

230,704 KM

$1,980

+ tax & licensing
$1,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

Base

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

Base

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$1,980

+ taxes & licensing

230,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6046053
  Stock #: UT179145
  VIN: 1D4GP24R15B179145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great deal on a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front bucket seats, rear wipers, and more. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3.3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM
6 Speakers
Single Disc DVD Player
Video Remote Control
Engine: 3.3L V6 OHV
Tires: P215/70R15 BSW AS
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #1
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic
Quick Order Package 28C
2nd Row Overhead 7' Video Screen

