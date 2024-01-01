Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong style=font-family: Times New Roman;>DETAILS</strong></p><ul><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Bodystyle: Full-size 8 Passenger Van 105HIGH + WHEELCHAIR LIFT GATE</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Engine: 5.4L, EFI, V8, Regular Unleaded, 255HP</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Transmission: 5spd Automatic w/OD</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Exterior Colour: White, Interior Colour: Grey</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Kilometres: 254,254km</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>VIN: 1FBSS31L05HA73783</li><li style=font-family: Times New Roman;>Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)</li></ul>

2005 Ford Econoline

254,254 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Ext XL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Ext XL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

  1. 1717889409
  2. 1717889412
  3. 1717889416
  4. 1717889418
  5. 1717889422
  6. 1717889425
  7. 1717889428
  8. 1717889432
  9. 1717889438
  10. 1717889443
  11. 1717889448
  12. 1717889453
  13. 1717889455
  14. 1717889458
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254,254KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FBSS31L05HA73783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 254,254 KM

Vehicle Description

DETAILS

  • Bodystyle: Full-size 8 Passenger Van 105"HIGH + WHEELCHAIR LIFT GATE
  • Engine: 5.4L, EFI, V8, Regular Unleaded, 255HP
  • Transmission: 5spd Automatic w/OD
  • Exterior Colour: White, Interior Colour: Grey
  • Kilometres: 254,254km
  • VIN: 1FBSS31L05HA73783
  • Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Used 2005 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Ext XL for sale in Surrey, BC
2005 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Ext XL 254,254 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD 21,215 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline FWD 16,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Econoline