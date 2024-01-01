$9,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Ext XL
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254,254KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FBSS31L05HA73783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 254,254 KM
Vehicle Description
DETAILS
- Bodystyle: Full-size 8 Passenger Van 105"HIGH + WHEELCHAIR LIFT GATE
- Engine: 5.4L, EFI, V8, Regular Unleaded, 255HP
- Transmission: 5spd Automatic w/OD
- Exterior Colour: White, Interior Colour: Grey
- Kilometres: 254,254km
- VIN: 1FBSS31L05HA73783
- Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
2005 Ford Econoline