Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Used
254,254KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FBSS31L05HA73783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # AA2447
  • Mileage 254,254 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2005 Ford Econoline