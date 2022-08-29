2005 GMC 5500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 3 4 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9318733

9318733 VIN: 1GDE5E32X5F530039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 191,341 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Interior Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.