2005 GMC 5500

191,341 KM

Details Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2005 GMC 5500

2005 GMC 5500

Crew Cab 4WD

2005 GMC 5500

Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,341KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9318733
  VIN: 1GDE5E32X5F530039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,341 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

