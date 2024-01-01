Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2005 Honda Accord from H2H Auto Group. This Maroon beauty has a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and a long list of features to make your driving experience enjoyable. The 4-cylinder engine offers smooth performance, and the automatic transmission ensures easy driving in any situation. With its front-wheel drive and 132,778 km on the odometer, this Accord is ready for the road.</p><p>This well-maintained Honda Accord is equipped with a variety of features that enhance both comfort and safety. Stay cool with air conditioning, and feel confident with anti-lock brakes, a security system, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Cruise control makes highway driving a breeze, and power windows, mirrors, and locks make your daily commute a little easier. The Accord also comes with keyless entry and heated mirrors for added convenience.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features of this 2005 Honda Accord that are sure to impress:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and comfortable bucket seats</strong></li><li><strong>Reliable 4-cylinder engine</strong></li><li><strong>Cruise control for effortless highway driving</strong></li><li><strong>Multiple airbags, including side airbags, for enhanced safety</strong></li><li><strong>Heated mirrors and keyless entry for added convenience</strong></li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a dependable and stylish sedan. Contact H2H Auto Group today for more details!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H4131
  • Mileage 132,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2005 Honda Accord