2005 Honda Accord
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H4131
- Mileage 132,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2005 Honda Accord from H2H Auto Group. This Maroon beauty has a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and a long list of features to make your driving experience enjoyable. The 4-cylinder engine offers smooth performance, and the automatic transmission ensures easy driving in any situation. With its front-wheel drive and 132,778 km on the odometer, this Accord is ready for the road.
This well-maintained Honda Accord is equipped with a variety of features that enhance both comfort and safety. Stay cool with air conditioning, and feel confident with anti-lock brakes, a security system, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Cruise control makes highway driving a breeze, and power windows, mirrors, and locks make your daily commute a little easier. The Accord also comes with keyless entry and heated mirrors for added convenience.
Here are 5 features of this 2005 Honda Accord that are sure to impress:
- Spacious and comfortable bucket seats
- Reliable 4-cylinder engine
- Cruise control for effortless highway driving
- Multiple airbags, including side airbags, for enhanced safety
- Heated mirrors and keyless entry for added convenience
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a dependable and stylish sedan. Contact H2H Auto Group today for more details!
