Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Honda Accord

277,508 KM

Details Features

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Honda Accord

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13047370

2005 Honda Accord

EX

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
277,508KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCM82645A800966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 277,508 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE 229,255 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 FINANCING AVAILABLE 148,697 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2009 Ford Fusion SEL FINANCING AVAILABLE 212,703 KM $4,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2005 Honda Accord