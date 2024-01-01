Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2005 Honda Civic Si 4dr Auto, now available at H2H Auto Group! This stylish sedan comes in a timeless grey exterior and boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With 136,101 km on the odometer, this Civic Si is ready for many more adventures. Step inside and youll be greeted by comfortable bucket seats, perfect for those long drives.</p><p>This Civic Si is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control for effortless highway journeys, and power windows and locks for added comfort. Stay warm in the winter with heated mirrors and stay cool in the summer with air conditioning. Behind the wheel, youll appreciate the convenience of tilt steering and the security of anti-lock brakes. This Civic Si offers a great combination of style, performance, and value.</p><p>Come down to H2H Auto Group today and take this beauty for a test drive!</p>

2005 Honda Civic

136,101 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Honda Civic

Si 4dr Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

Si 4dr Auto

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,101KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGES16805H020594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2005 Honda Civic Si 4dr Auto, now available at H2H Auto Group! This stylish sedan comes in a timeless grey exterior and boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With 136,101 km on the odometer, this Civic Si is ready for many more adventures. Step inside and you'll be greeted by comfortable bucket seats, perfect for those long drives.

This Civic Si is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control for effortless highway journeys, and power windows and locks for added comfort. Stay warm in the winter with heated mirrors and stay cool in the summer with air conditioning. Behind the wheel, you'll appreciate the convenience of tilt steering and the security of anti-lock brakes. This Civic Si offers a great combination of style, performance, and value.

Come down to H2H Auto Group today and take this beauty for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sdn Auto w/Leather for sale in Surrey, BC
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sdn Auto w/Leather 194,173 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2005 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sdn Auto 205,237 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 4dr Sdn Auto 232,411 KM $6,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic