2005 Honda Civic
Si 4dr Auto
2005 Honda Civic
Si 4dr Auto
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2005 Honda Civic Si 4dr Auto, now available at H2H Auto Group! This stylish sedan comes in a timeless grey exterior and boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With 136,101 km on the odometer, this Civic Si is ready for many more adventures. Step inside and you'll be greeted by comfortable bucket seats, perfect for those long drives.
This Civic Si is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control for effortless highway journeys, and power windows and locks for added comfort. Stay warm in the winter with heated mirrors and stay cool in the summer with air conditioning. Behind the wheel, you'll appreciate the convenience of tilt steering and the security of anti-lock brakes. This Civic Si offers a great combination of style, performance, and value.
Come down to H2H Auto Group today and take this beauty for a test drive!
