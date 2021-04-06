Menu
2005 Honda Civic

222,257 KM

Details Description

$2,780

+ tax & licensing
$2,780

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

COUPE 2dr DX Manual

2005 Honda Civic

COUPE 2dr DX Manual

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

$2,780

+ taxes & licensing

222,257KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6977297
  Stock #: 468021C
  VIN: 1HGEM21215L802120

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 468021C
  • Mileage 222,257 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

