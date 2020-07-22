Menu
2005 Honda Pilot

299,201 KM

Details

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

2005 Honda Pilot

2005 Honda Pilot

EX 7 Passanger Loaded Sunroof

2005 Honda Pilot

EX 7 Passanger Loaded Sunroof

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

299,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5637153
  Stock #: UT018551
  VIN: 5FNYF18455B018551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UT018551
  • Mileage 299,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great deal on a 2005 Honda Pilot! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: an overhead console, rear wipers, and 1-touch window functionality. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

