$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2005 Jeep Liberty

Renegade

Renegade

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Sale Price

$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5262866
  • Stock #: E786
  • VIN: 1J4GL38K35W635838
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

