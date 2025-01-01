$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2005 MINI Cooper
Base
2005 MINI Cooper
Base
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,712KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWRC33585TJ71184
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # VE51811A
- Mileage 229,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2005 MINI Cooper 1.6L I4 SOHC 16V 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2024 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 66,200 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 56,500 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 65,000 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2005 MINI Cooper