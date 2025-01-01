Menu
Recent Arrival! 2005 MINI Cooper 1.6L I4 SOHC 16V 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive FWD

2005 MINI Cooper

229,712 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12946445

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
229,712KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWRC33585TJ71184

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # VE51811A
  • Mileage 229,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2005 MINI Cooper 1.6L I4 SOHC 16V 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-538-7022

