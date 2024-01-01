Menu
Account
Sign In
2005 Toyota Corolla LE Bronze 1.8L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

2005 Toyota Corolla

300,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
300,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32EX5C841488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Toyota Corolla LE Bronze 1.8L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice Base for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Pontiac Solstice Base 92,300 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Mazda CX-3 GS 0 $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 0 $34,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Corolla