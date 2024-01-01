$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla
LE
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
300,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32EX5C841488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 300,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Toyota Corolla LE Bronze 1.8L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
